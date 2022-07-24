Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $132.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DOV opened at $128.64 on Friday. Dover has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Dover by 6.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

