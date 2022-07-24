Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,200 ($26.30) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($30.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.69) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,265.71 ($27.09).

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,156 ($25.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £109.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 810.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,388.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,539.64. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.34).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

