Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $85.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.41.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

