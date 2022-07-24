Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Target Price to $60.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.27.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,389,000 after buying an additional 189,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,246,000 after buying an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

