Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Target Price to €45.00

Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €51.00 ($51.52) to €45.00 ($45.45) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vossloh Price Performance

VOSSY opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Vossloh has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

Vossloh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.0682 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

