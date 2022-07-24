Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($42.42) price objective on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($34.34) price objective on Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

ETR:GBF opened at €27.38 ($27.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.25. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of €22.92 ($23.15) and a 52-week high of €39.44 ($39.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

