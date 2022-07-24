DeversiFi (DVF) 1-Day Volume Hits $435,573.00

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017381 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032910 BTC.
DeversiFi Coin Profile
DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi.
DeversiFi Coin Trading
