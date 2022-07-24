Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

