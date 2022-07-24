Dexlab (DXL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $454,939.00

Dexlab (DXL) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Dexlab has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dexlab has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $454,939.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001814 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032635 BTC.
About Dexlab
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dexlab Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Dexlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dexlab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.