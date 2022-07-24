dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $3.62 million and $347,258.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,706 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

