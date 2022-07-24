DHT (NYSE:DHT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

DHT Announces Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is -32.00%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 540,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 664.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 149,298 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

