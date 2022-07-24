Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

DSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $448.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.41%. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.