Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,597,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.19% of Gold Fields worth $163,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Up 1.4 %

GFI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,658,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,733. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Gold Fields

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

