Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Gartner worth $157,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after buying an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Gartner by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after buying an additional 349,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after buying an additional 268,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,400,000 after buying an additional 145,573 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

IT stock traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $253.74. 398,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,236. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.33 and a 200-day moving average of $273.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

