Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $156.79 Million Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,946,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Integer worth $156,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.14. 104,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,977. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

