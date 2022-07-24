Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $161.77 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Duke Energy worth $161,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after acquiring an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,515,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.91. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

