Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $169.16 Million Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,326,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.67% of Signet Jewelers worth $169,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,084,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE SIG traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. 441,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,692. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.34. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $111.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.