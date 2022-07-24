Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 837,670 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,670 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $166,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,579,000 after purchasing an additional 75,028 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,485 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 45.3% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,874. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.