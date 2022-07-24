Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,943 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,943 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Liberty Broadband worth $158,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after acquiring an additional 897,427 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,419,000 after acquiring an additional 516,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,090,000 after acquiring an additional 217,747 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.32. The stock had a trading volume of 657,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day moving average is $131.60. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $102.14 and a one year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

