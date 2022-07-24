Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.31) to GBX 262 ($3.13) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($3.93) to GBX 326 ($3.90) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.40.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of DIISY opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

