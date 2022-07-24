DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.98 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

