Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for 4.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $172.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average of $152.16. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

