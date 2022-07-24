Dora Factory Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.35 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00011515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,509.85 or 0.99909992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,376,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

Dora Factory Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.