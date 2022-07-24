Dorman Products (DORM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect Dorman Products to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Dorman Products has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.350-$5.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.35-5.55 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $116.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

