Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $22.48 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.