Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.45-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.48. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $8.54-8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.57 billion.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.96.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,666 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after acquiring an additional 124,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 330,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after acquiring an additional 95,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

