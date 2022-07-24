DubaiCoin Hits One Day Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024252 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014983 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004981 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.