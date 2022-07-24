Dusk Network Market Cap Reaches $54.04 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $54.04 million and $5.40 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,078,542 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

