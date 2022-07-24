Dusk Network Reaches Market Cap of $55.51 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $55.51 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,078,542 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

