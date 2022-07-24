DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.92.

DXC Technology stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1,671.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $5,934,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

