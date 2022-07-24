e-Gulden (EFL) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $53.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00023195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00257330 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,520 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,363 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

