Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Intel stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

