Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Relx by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 325,258 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,836,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Relx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after purchasing an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 227,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Relx by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 182,212 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.08) to GBX 2,650 ($31.68) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($32.88) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.14) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,703.33.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

