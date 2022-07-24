Edge Capital Group LLC Has $8.39 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $204.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CME Group from $280.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.27.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

