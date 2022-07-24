Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,034,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $140.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

