Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $88.87 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

