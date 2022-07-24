Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 28,086 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,086 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $94.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

