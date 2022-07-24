Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 3,196 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.94) to £111 ($132.70) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($137.48) to £120 ($143.45) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($119.55) to £120 ($143.45) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($107.59) to £110 ($131.50) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $202.20 billion, a PE ratio of -203.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

