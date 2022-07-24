Einsteinium Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.53 million and $17,723.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00258436 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000866 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,724,915 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.