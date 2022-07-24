Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $154.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.27. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.