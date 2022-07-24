Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.88. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 75,544 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 target price for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a market cap of C$129.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89.
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
