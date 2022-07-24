Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.88. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 75,544 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 target price for the company.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a market cap of C$129.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya ( TSE:EFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

Read More

