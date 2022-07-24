Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 540 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.