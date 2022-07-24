Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 3.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.