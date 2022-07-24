Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

