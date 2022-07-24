Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises 2.9% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

