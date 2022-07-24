Ellis Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

