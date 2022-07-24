Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.