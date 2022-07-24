Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.