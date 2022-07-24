Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Defiance Quantum ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Performance

Defiance Quantum ETF stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96.

