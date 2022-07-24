Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $353.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

